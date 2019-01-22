SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Police arrested a burglary suspect Tuesday afternoon after he barricaded himself inside a northeast Salem home.
Officers responded to the 1000 block of Capitol Street Northeast at around 7:30 a.m. regarding a suspicious person.
According to police, officers learned the suspect, identified as Kenneth Ketchem, 39, of Salem, had tried to break into multiple homes.
As officers arrived at the scene, Ketchem ran into a house on Summer Street Northeast through a back door. The homeowner fled from the home and was not injured.
Police said Ketchem was taken into custody at approximately 1:20 p.m. by Salem SWAT and was treated for injuries. No one else was hurt. The police department says numerous charges are expected.
According to police, Ketchem started a fire inside the home during the standoff. Firefighters responded, but the fire went out on its own.
The public Tuesday afternoon was asked to avoid the area, or remain inside their homes if they live nearby.
Parrish Middle School and North Salem High School were placed on lockdown, but it has been lifted. All school activities, including finals and school field trips, are continuing as normal.
Summer Street Northeast at Belmont Street Northeast was closed and Capitol Street Northeast at D Street Northeast was reduced to one lane during the response.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.