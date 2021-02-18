PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A man wanted for burglaries at local storage facilities was arrested Wednesday after a crash in north Portland, according to police.
On Tuesday, officers took two burglary reports from storage units in northwest Portland.
During the investigation, officers identified the suspect as 35-year-old Travis J. Hendon, according to police.
Officers followed up on the investigation on Wednesday, which led them to north Portland.
Police said officers saw Hendon driving a white SUV in the Kenton neighborhood.
A short time later, Hendon crashed the SUV into a small boat that was parked near a house near North Hunt Street and North Drummond Avenue.
Police said officers found Hendon on foot in a yard close to the crash and took him into custody.
According to police, officers followed footprints in the snow from the SUV to the side of a house, where Hendon was just before he was taken into custody. Officers then found a holster and two pistols on the ground.
The investigation continued and led officers to a home in the 2700 block of North Houghton Street, where police say they saw stolen items from one of the burglaries leaning against the outside of a house.
After receiving consent to search that house, officers found more stolen property.
In all, police say officers recovered about $16,000 in stolen property.
Hendon was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on two counts of first-degree burglary, two counts of felon in possession of a firearm, first-degree theft, second-degree theft, and hit-and-run to property.
(2) comments
And nobody knows or will say where the guns originated from. :)
Immigration status?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.