LANE COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Deputies say a man is in jail after breaking into a home in rural Lane County about seven miles south of Veneta on Tuesday.
The Lane County Sheriff's Office say deputies were dispatched to the 84000 block of Territorial Highway after reports a male suspect broke into a home and entered a couples' bedroom.
That's when the male resident grabbed a gun and chased the suspect out of the house. A short time later while the male resident was on the phone with 911, he saw the suspect return towards his house.
The homeowner warned him not to come closer and to stop or he would be shot. The suspect eventually left in a silver colored sedan.
Deputies later found the vehicle on Highway 126 near Lakeside Drive and arrested 37-year-old, Jason Lackey.
During the investigation it was determined the homeowner had fired a warning shot away from Lackey, who was advancing on him at the time.
Jason Lackey is being held at the Lane County Jail and is facing multiple charges.
