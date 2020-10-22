PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A 25-year-old man is accused of burglarizing a business in northeast Portland early Thursday morning.
At 1:44 a.m., officers responded to an audible alarm call in the 4200 block of Northeast 122nd Avenue.
Officers arrived to the scene and located a business with it's front door smashed.
Police said an investigation led officers to a hotel in the 11300 block of Northeast Sandy Boulevard where the suspect, identified as Jadon Nathaniel Hockett, was located.
Hockett was arrested and booked into the Multnomah County Jail on a charge of second-degree burglary.
Police said officers recovered over $600 in stolen merchandise, which included cigarettes, lighters, sunglasses and potato chips.
