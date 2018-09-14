PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A burglary suspect was arrested in southwest Portland on Friday.
Portland police responded to the report of a suspect in the backyards of several homes in the 3200 block of Southwest Vermont Street around 10:17 a.m.
When officers arrived in the area they found a man matching the suspect’s description attempting to enter a home.
The suspect ran from officers and officers chased the suspect on foot and were able to take the man into custody without incident in Gabriel Park near Southwest 37 Avenue and Southwest California Street.
During the investigation, officers said they learned the suspect had entered one home and attempted to enter another home.
Police said they also found a gun in the suspect’s property later determined to be an air-soft pistol, according to police.
The suspect, identified as Tyrone Livermore, 18, was taken to jail on charges of first-degree burglary and first-degree attempted burglary.
The Portland Police Bureau Detective Division's Burglary Task Force is continuing the investigation.
Anyone with information about this incident or Livermore should contact Detective Scott Chamberlain at 503-793-8389 or Scott.Chamberlain@portlandoregon.gov.
