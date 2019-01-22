SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Police are attempting to contact a burglary suspect who they say barricaded himself inside a northeast Salem home.
Officers responded to the 1000 block of Capitol Street Northeast at around 7:30 a.m. regarding a suspicious person.
According to police, officers learned the suspect, identified as Kenneth Ketchem, 39, of Salem, had tried to break into multiple homes.
As officers arrived to the scene, Ketchem ran into a house on Summer Street Northeast through a back door. The homeowner fled from the home and was not injured.
Police said Ketchem is still inside the home, and officers are attempting to communicate with him and to get him out.
The SWAT Team has responded to the scene and set up containment positions.
According to police, Ketchem started a fire inside the home during the standoff. Firefighters responded, but the fire went out on its own.
The public is asked to avoid the area, or remain inside their homes if they live nearby.
Parrish Middle School and North Salem High School were placed on lockdown, but it has been lifted. All school activities, including finals and school field trips, are continuing as normal.
The Salem-Keizer School District said they will remain in contact with police during the investigation.
Police said Summer Street Northeast at Belmont Street Northeast is closed, and Capitol Street Northeast at D Street Northeast is reduced to one lane.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
