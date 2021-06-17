Police: Burglary suspect dies after shooting self during officer-involved shooting in Beaverton

BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) – Police say a suspect has died after a shooting during a chase with Beaverton police.
According to the Beaverton Police Department, a patrol officer attempted to apprehend Shawn Michael Roy Montoya, 32, of Hermiston after being suspected of a residential burglary on Wednesday and wanted on an outstanding felony warrant for parole violation.
Officers and the suspect engaged in a foot pursuit in Beaverton, and police said the suspect entered fenced backyards of homes near Southwest 14th Street and Southwest Alger Avenue. BPD said officers told the suspect to stop running and tried to approach him. During the chase, around 8:30 p.m., Montoya pulled out a gun and fired it, resulting in a self-inflicted gunshot wound. At the same time, an officer fired his gun at the suspect.
BPD reported the suspect was injured in the shooting and transported to a local hospital. The identity of the officer who shot at the suspect has not been released.
