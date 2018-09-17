KEIZER, OR (KPTV) - A burglary suspect arrested in August and conditionally released from jail was arrested again after his involvement in two more business burglaries, according to the Keizer Police Department.
Richard Wayne Barkley Berlin, 30, was initially arrested Aug. 2. Keizer officers said he burglarized a Sonic Drive-In, a Dairy Queen and Los Dos Hermanos between July 3 and July 30. Investigators also connected him to a burglary at the Wild Hare Saloon in Canby on July 31.
Berlin was booked into the Marion County Jail and conditionally released after agreeing to later appear in court, among other conditions.
On Sept. 13, officers executed a search warrant at Berlin’s home on the 1600 block of Eugene Court Northeast in connection with a burglary at Good Times Grill in Keizer that occurred on Sept. 8. In that case, suspects broke a window after the business closed and used a pry tool to attempt to open an ATM and a safe, causing $1,000 in damage.
The suspects were caught on camera by the restaurant’s surveillance system.
Berlin was arrested on charges for that burglary, as well as another burglary that occurred at Love Love Teriyaki in Keizer on Sept. 2. In that case, a safe was stolen from the restaurant.
Police believe a second suspect was involved in the latest two burglaries. Officers are asking for help locating 41-year-old John Albert Herriges.
Anyone with information about Herriges or this investigation is asked to contact Keizer Police Department Detective Tim Lathrop at 503-390-3713 Ext. 3481.
