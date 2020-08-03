PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A burglary suspect was hospitalized Monday morning after police say she was shot by a homeowner in northeast Portland.
Prior to 7 a.m., officers were called out to a burglary in progress in the 1300 block of Northeast 81st Avenue. Police said the homeowner, an elderly man, was home at the time and the female suspect was believed to be in the garage.
As officers were responding, police said they learned the homeowner shot the suspect.
Officers arrived to the scene and found the suspect, who has not been identified, with what is believed to be a non-life threatening injury. She was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Police said the homeowner is cooperating with the ongoing investigation.
No further details have been released.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Jeff Sharp at jeff.sharp@portlandoregon.gov or Detective Brent Christensen at brent.christensen@portlandoregon.gov.
Is the suspect going to survive the shooting and be prosecuted?
finally! Portlanders are defending freedom and taking back their City.
Got what she deserved.
Great job dear homeowner I tip my hat to you sir this exact scenario would take place if some pos was trying to break into our home or garage.[thumbup][thumbup][beam]
When police are minutes away, if at all, and seconds count, Smith & Wesson 9mm is there.......
That's exactly what I have..the M&P 9c. That's for carry. Of course, the best home defense is a shotgun. Wonder what this guy had.
If he had a shotgun for home defense, odds are they would have taken the suspect to the morgue not the ER.
Good. The only way your basic citizen is ever going to exact real justice, is to take matters into their own hands.
'Police: Burglary suspect shot by homeowner in Montavilla neighborhood' Good for him [thumbup][thumbup] Not so good for the suspect [thumbdown][thumbdown].
