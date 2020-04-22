Police: Burglary suspect stole at least six vans, crashed one into a Portland business

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A suspect is accused of stealing at least six vans in Portland and crashing one of them into a business, according to police.
Officers responded to the 8400 block of Southeast 32nd Avenue on April 13. A suspect crashed a white van into the front of a business and attempted to steal a safe.
Investigators said the suspect was not successful and drove away, but the van was later found in Milwaukie. The van had been reported stolen.
Detectives said a gold Chevrolet pickup had been seen outside the business prior to that incident. The same gold pickup was then linked to the theft of the van during a burglary in Clackamas County.
On Sunday, Portland officers responded to the 6800 block of Northeast 59th Place on the report of five stolen white vans. Surveillance video showed the same gold Chevrolet pickup involved in the theft of the additional vans.
On Tuesday, the truck was located in a hotel parking lot on the 9500 block of Northeast Sandy Boulevard. A search warrant was served, resulting in the arrest of the suspect, 52-year-old Christopher Aaron Jaha.
Officers said multiple stolen items taken during burglaries were also recovered.
Jaha was arrested on charges of second-degree burglary, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, first-degree aggravated theft and possession of methamphetamine.
All but two of the stolen vans have been recovered. The remaining vans are a 2008 Chevrolet Express 15000 with Oregon plates 810JQM and a 2005 Chevrolet Express 3500 with Oregon plates 102JKR.
Anyone with information about the vans is asked to all the non-emergency line at 503-823-3333. Anyone with information on the burglaries is asked to contact Officer Matthew Jacobsen at Matthew.Jacobsen@portlandoregon.gov or the Neighborhood Response Team by calling Central Precinct at 503-823-0097.
