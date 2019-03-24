Police bust drug deal in parking lot of Clackamas Town Center, 3 arrested

Evidence photo (left) released by Portland police. Jerod Bradley Gunter (center) and Megan Lynn Overlin, jail booking photos. 

HAPPY VALLEY, OR (KPTV) – Portland police say they busted a large drug deal Saturday night in the parking lot of the Clackamas Town Center.

Officers arrested three people and seized 116 grams of heroin, 22 grams of meth, packaging supplies, money and weapons.

Jerod Bradley Gunter, 40, and Megan Lynn Overlin, 36, were booked into the Clackamas County Jail on charges of delivery of a controlled substance – heroin, delivery of a controlled substance –methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance – heroin, possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine.

Police say charges are pending against a third person, but she was not booked.  

