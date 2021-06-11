PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A bystander was injured during a shooting in southeast Portland Thursday evening, according to police.
Officers were called out to a shooting in the 3900 block of Southeast 174th Avenue at about 7:17 p.m. Police said a man, who was not involved in the shooting, was shot in the ankle. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment and is recovering from the injury.
An occupied apartment was also struck by gunfire. The Enhanced Community Safety Team responded and recovered a firearm at the scene, according to police. No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about the shooting should contact Portland police.
