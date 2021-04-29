NEWPORT, OR (KPTV) - A 58-year-old man was arrested early Thursday morning following a pursuit with officers, according to the Newport Police Department.
Just before 4:30 a.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a lighting violation. Police said the officer learned from dispatch that the vehicle had been reported stolen out of Crescent City, California.
The driver of the vehicle, identified as Van Earl Dunagan, of Crescent City, fled the traffic stop and traveled north on Highway 101. Dunagan was reportedly driving erratically and at speeds up to 60 miles per hour.
Police said Dunagan drove onto a dead-end street at Northwest 19th Street and was blocked in by officers. Officers instructed Dunagan to exit the vehicle but he refused to do so.
According to police, officers broke the driver's side window to gain access and took Dunagan into custody without further incident.
Officers learned that Dunagan had a felony warrant out of Deschutes County for attempt to elude, reckless driving, and interfering with a police officer. Dunagan was booked into the Lincoln County Jail on charges of unlawful use of a motor vehicle, attempt to elude - motor vehicle, reckless driving, disorderly conduct, and for the felony warrant.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Officer Kittel at 541-574-3348.
