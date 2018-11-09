CAMAS, WA (KPTV) - A 51-year-old man was killed in a bike accident Thursday evening.
Camas police said they took a report of an missing bicycle rider around 4:30 p.m.
Around 8 p.m., while investigating and searching for the man, identified as Michael Myers, of Camas, police were called to a welfare check of a man down at the 4200 block of NW Sierra Drive.
Upon arrival, police said the man in question was identified as Myers and pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said the investigation revealed that Myers was riding his bike northbound on NW Sierra Drive when he crashed into the side of a nearby home.
The roadway has a steep downgrade with multiple turns, according to police.
There was no evidence suggesting a vehicle was involved, and no witnesses to the incident were found, according to police.
Police said the cause of the bicycle crash is being treated as an accident.
