KEIZER, OR – Keizer Police are looking for whoever intentionally torched a car early Thursday morning in the 4700 block of 18th Avenue Northeast.
Police believe it’s likely connected to an argument that happened Wednesday at a memorial crash site in Salem.
That memorial is for three teens girls: Trinity Watt, 19, of Salem, Madison Capobianco, 19, of Salem, and Makayla Tryon, 18, of Keizer.
The girls died in a crash when police say they were hit by a drunk driver on June 2 at Salem Parkway and Chery Avenue Northeast.
“I'm able to come here, you know, and be able to have something with my daughter,” Tammy Watt, Trinity's mother, said.
On Wednesday, Watt says she and her husband got a flood of messages that someone was trying to take down that memorial. Police say that man claims he was picking up items to throw them away and clean up the site.
That in turn caused an argument between Watt and the man. Several videos of that confrontation were posted on social media.
Police showed up and determined that man had no lawful responsibility to clean up the site and the memorial wasn’t endangering the public or creating an obstacle in any way.
Hours after that happened, police say that man’s car was lit on fire in a driveway off 18th Avenue Southeast in Keizer. Neighbor Mike Phelps says he tried to put it out in the early morning hours.
“My roommate heard an explosion and she went and looked and it was pretty big, so I came out and grabbed the hose and started dumping the hose on it,” Phelps said.
Police believe the fire is likely related to the argument the day before.
Watt says she has no idea who would be involved in the fire and says they just want their time and space to mourn the loss of their daughter.
“I have no idea why that would happen,” Watt said. “This is where we come for peace and who is he to come strip that from us when we're mourning.”
Watt says a family member of the man who took down the memorial came by on Thursday to apologize to the family. Police have not identified that man.
FOX 12 did attempt to get in contact with him at the home where the car was torched, but he has not responded to interview requests.
Police say at this point, he’s not facing any charges for what happened at the memorial. As for the arson, police are still investigating and have not made arrests in the case.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.