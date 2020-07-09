PORTLAND, OR (KPTV)- Police are investigating a shooting that struck a car carrying a mother and four children in Southeast Portland Wednesday.
Officers responded to reports of shots fired in the 13400 block of Southeast Harold Street just before 9:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found over 25 bullet casings on the street and two cars hit by gunfire.
A 10-year-old girl suffered a non-life-threatening injury near her eye when the glass from the car she was in shattered from a stray bullet, officers said. The driver, the girl's mother had a bullet miss the back of her head.
Officers said there were also three other children in the car ages, 11, nine and seven were not injured. It does not appear that anyone in the car was associated with the shooting.
Police say it is an active investigation and are asking for anyone with information about the shooting to call the non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.