MILWAUKIE, OR (KPTV) - A man crashed into a detached garage after a police chase in Milwaukie Tuesday night.
Police said they tried to stop a car near Southeast King Road and Southeast Bell Avenue for having no license plates.
When police turn on their emergency lights the car sped off.
Police chased after the car which eventually crashed into a detached garage near Southeast 111th and Southeast Harold Street.
Police said no one was injured at the residence.
Both the driver and passenger left the car on foot but were apprehended by officers, according to police.
Police said they soon learned the car was listed as stolen out of Portland.
The driver of the car, identified as Scott Raymond Keast, 34, was taken into custody for an outstanding warrant. He faces charges of unauthorized use of a vehicle, felony attempt to elude and possession of a controlled substance.
The passenger, Destiny Keast, 28, was released at the scene and faces charges of possession of a controlled substance.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
