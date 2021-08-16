PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - An investigation is underway after Portland police say a crash occurred following a chase and shooting in the Centennial neighborhood early Monday morning.
Police told FOX 12 that officers spotted a pickup truck chasing a sedan near Southeast 162nd Avenue and Southeast Powell Boulevard just after 12 a.m. A person in the truck reportedly fired shots in the direction of the sedan, which then crashed into a power pole near Southeast 143rd Avenue and Southeast Powell, according to police.
FOX 12 spoke with a witness who said he had stepped outside to grab a bottle of water when he saw the chase. The man said both vehicles were going way too fast.
"It's a scary turn as it is, it's very dangerous. Everyone speeds down this lane. I wish they could do something better to help guide it, maybe add some bumps or something, but it's pretty scary," Frederick Tolliver said.
The people inside the sedan suffered minor injuries from the crash. One person was taken to an area hospital for treatment. Police said nobody was injured by gunfire.
Officers stopped the pickup truck near the crash scene. Police said two people, who have not yet been identified, were taken into custody. One gun was recovered, according to police.
No additional details have been released by police at this time. The investigation is ongoing.
