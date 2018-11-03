PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Two groups reported hearing shots of gunfire during a disturbance in southeast Portland
Officers responded to the 700 block of Southeast 88th Avenue on the report of a disturbance involving gunfire around 2:36 a.m.
Officers arrived at the scene and contacted multiple people about the disturbance.
During the initial investigation there were no reports of injuries, according to police.
As officers continued the investigation, a community member reported that he had been preset at the time of the disturbance and drove out of the area after the incident.
The caller said the car he was driving was damaged by gunfire, according to police.
Officers met the caller, inspected his vehicle and found damage believed to have been caused by gunfire but they did not find any evidence of gunfire in the area of the 700 block of Southeast 88th Avenue.
Preliminary information suggested there was a disturbance between two groups in the 700 block of Southeast 88th Avenue and both groups report they heard gunfire.
The investigation is on-going, according to police.
Police said there are no reports of anyone arriving at area hospitals suffering injuries.
The Gun Violence Response Team responded to assume the investigation.
Anyone who witnessed the shooting or who possesses video surveillance is asked to contact Portland Police Bureau Tactical Operations Division Gun Violence Response Team at 503-823-4106.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
