PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police are investigating after shots were fired in a southeast Portland neighborhood early Monday morning.
At around 12:43 a.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 11800 block of Southeast Liebe Street.
Police said a car and a home were hit by gunfire. No one was injured.
The suspect(s) has not been located.
Anyone with information about the shooting should call the non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
