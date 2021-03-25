PORTLAND, OR (KPTV0 - Police are searching for a suspect following an armed carjacking and crash in Portland Thursday morning.
Just after 5 a.m., officers responded to a report of a robbery in the 5600 block of Southeast 65th Avenue. Officers arrived and spoke with the victims.
Police said the victim reported he was sitting in his vehicle as it was warming up when the suspect pointed a gun at his head and ordered him to get out of the vehicle. The victim complied and the suspect drove off.
The victim was not injured.
Officers checked the area but did not located the vehicle or suspect. The stolen vehicle was a dark green 1999 Honda Accord.
About 30 minutes later, police said the stolen Honda was involved in a crash with a TriMet LIFT van in the area of North Lombard Street at the I-5 overpass.
The driver of the LIFT van was not seriously injured.
The suspect ran from the scene and has not been located.
Police said officers found a loaded handgun in the stolen Honda and seized it as evidence.
Detectives are asking people with video surveillance in the area of Southeast 65th Avenue and Southeast Harold Street to check their recordings at around 5 a.m. and look for video of the suspect.
Police said the suspect was described as a white man in his early 20s, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 145 pounds with short hair. He was wearing a grey sweater with no hood and jeans.
Anyone with video or any other information about this case, including witnesses to the crash, are asked to contact Robbery Detective Brett Hawkinson at brett.hawkinson@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-1080.
