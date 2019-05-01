CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A police chase shut down part of southbound Interstate 205 in Clackamas County on Wednesday afternoon.

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said two lanes of I-205 south were closed at around 12:20 p.m. just south of Highway 213.

Deputies said the chase involved an armed suspect. The suspect was taken into custody.

Vancouver police said it began with a knifepoint robbery at a Shell station convenience store on the 11200 block of Northeast Fourth Plain Boulevard at around 11:50 a.m.

The suspect got away and a description of the suspect vehicle was broadcast to officers in the area.

An officer spotted the car and began to follow it. A chase ensued on city streets in Vancouver, before heading down I-205.

Other law enforcement agencies joined in as the chase crossed into Oregon.

Spike strips were deployed at least once, according to police, and the situation ended with a police PIT maneuver on the suspect.

Deputies said the suspect was armed with a knife.

The suspect has not yet been identified.

Oregon Department of Transportation cameras captured the chase unfolding for miles south along I-205.

Once the suspect vehicle was stopped, there was a large police presence along the highway.

Deputies said the scene was cleared and all lanes had reopened by 1 p.m.

