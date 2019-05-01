CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A police chase shut down part of southbound Interstate 205 in Clackamas County on Wednesday afternoon.
The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said two lanes of I-205 south were closed at around 12:20 p.m. just south of Highway 213.
Deputies said the chase involved an armed suspect. The suspect was taken into custody.
Vancouver police said it began with a knifepoint robbery at a Shell station convenience store on the 11200 block of Northeast Fourth Plain Boulevard at around 11:50 a.m.
The suspect got away and a description of the suspect vehicle was broadcast to officers in the area.
An officer spotted the car and began to follow it. A chase ensued on city streets in Vancouver, before heading down I-205.
Other law enforcement agencies joined in as the chase crossed into Oregon.
Spike strips were deployed at least once, according to police, and the situation ended with a police PIT maneuver on the suspect.
Deputies said the suspect was armed with a knife.
The suspect has not yet been identified.
Oregon Department of Transportation cameras captured the chase unfolding for miles south along I-205.
Once the suspect vehicle was stopped, there was a large police presence along the highway.
Deputies said the scene was cleared and all lanes had reopened by 1 p.m.
Left two lanes of I-205 south at Hwy 213 will be closed for a few minutes due to pursuit with armed subject. He is now in custody. #alerts pic.twitter.com/NqYDYzm9tB— Clackamas Sheriff (@ClackCoSheriff) May 1, 2019
