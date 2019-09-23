Police chase involving box truck ends on I-205 in Clackamas Co., blocks traffic

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A police chase ended in a crash Monday afternoon on Interstate 205 near Johnson Creek, the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office says.
The chase involved a rental box truck and ended on northbound I-205, temporarily blocking the right two lanes of traffic, according to deputies.
Law enforcement says the chase occurred after they tried to pull the driver of the box truck over during a pedestrian enforcement operation near Canby-area schools.
The driver refused to pull over and drove through town and onto Highway 99E before merging onto I-205, according to law enforcement.
The occupants of the box truck were suspects in several thefts, the sheriff’s office says.
The suspects were transported to an area hospital with minor injuries after deputies used a pit maneuver on the truck, causing it to roll over.
The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office assisted Canby police in the pursuit.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
