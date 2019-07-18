LINCOLN CITY, OR (KPTV) - A high-speed chase in the Lincoln City area came to an end when police popped the tires on the suspect’s BMW.
A Lincoln City officer attempted to stop the driver of a black BMW on Highway 101 near Highway 18 for a traffic violation at 10:45 p.m. Wednesday.
The suspect did not stop and sped away, leading to a chase.
A Lincoln County deputy in the area assisted in the chase, with the suspect turning north onto North Bank Road and eventually back to Highway 18 at the Rose Lodge Store before turning west on Highway 18 toward Lincoln City.
Police said the suspect drove into oncoming traffic at speeds over 100 mph, causing other drivers to swerve to avoid a collision.
Additional officers and an Oregon State Police trooper responded, with one officer setting up spike strips on Highway 101 near the Neotsu Post Office.
The suspect drove over the spikes, hitting three of the four tires. Once the tires flattened, the suspect finally stopped on Highway 101 near Northwest 36th Street, according to police.
Glenn L. Thompson, 30, was arrested on charges including felony elude, reckless driving and reckless endangering. He was also cited for driving while suspended. Thompson was the only person in the car.
“The Lincoln City Police would like to thank the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and the Oregon State Police for their assistance with this incident and we are thankful there were no injuries or other property damage sustained as a result of the pursuit,” according to officers.
