Police chief faces budget cuts, more violence as protests continue in Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell told reporters on Thursday that he’s making changes to the bureau while handing budget cuts to the department.
Lovell’s words come as the department recently had to make several cuts and dissolve teams, including the Gun Violence Reduction Team. In the midst of cuts, Lovell said he plans to expand community engagement.
FOX 12 on Thursday also heard new statistics on recent shootings.
Since July 1, Portland police say there have been 29 shootings, compared to eight during the same time last year. Lovell says investigating the shootings is becoming more difficult without the Gun Violence Reduction Team.
“First and foremost, I want to let people know we are going to investigate those cases,” Lovell said. “We have detectives, we have officers who will go out and do the initial investigation and canvas on scene. But we did lose a very valuable resource in the Gun Violence Reduction Team. Those folks were very good at what they did, they had a lot of knowledge and expertise and a lot of relationships. I think that’s the part that’s hard to quantify.”
Lovel said due to recent cuts, the bureau dissolved the Gun Violence Reduction Team and reassigned those officers. He says the department is dealing with staffing issues overall and has had to lay off background investigators and cut the department’s recruitment team.
He says recent hires still need to go the academy, and there’s retirements coming up in August. But he says the department is also making new diverse hires.
“They all have a real heart for service, they’re coming into this profession at a time where you really have to be dedicated to do some really important service to the community,” Lovell said.
Lovell also said he’s expanding community engagement by redirecting resources to a specific team that will focus on that.
On Thursday, FOX 12 also spoke with Portland police officer Jakhary Jackson, who shared his experiences as an African-American officer during the demonstrations. Jackson said he’s tried to have conversations with protesters, but often is met with pushback.
“A lot of times someone of color–Black, Hispanic, Asian–come up to the fence and directly want to talk to me,” Jackson said. “’Hey, what do you think about George Floyd? What do you think about what happened about this?’ I go up to the fence, someone white comes up, ‘f-the police, don’t talk to him’ … I got to see folks that really do want change like the rest of us that have been impacted by racism. And then I got to see those people get faded out by people that have no idea what racism is all about, never experienced racism, that don’t even know that the tactics that they are using are the same tactics that were used against my people.”
The department says there’s not one solution to putting an end to the nightly violence.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(5) comments
The two former chefas saw this one coming and threw him under the bus.
Toadying for the Left fails in the end ... every time.
Give 'em heck, Chuck. Election Day is coming.
If I were the chief, I'd order all officers to stay home. After a few days of complete chaos and destruction, the mayor and his city council buddies will order them back to work. That's when the police give them the finger and let the carnage continue until the entire council, mayor and governor resign and get out of town.
I hate this democrat state.
Give the police everything they need.
Can't wait until the left loses everything.
