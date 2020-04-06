SEASIDE, OR (KPTV) - The Seaside police chief doesn’t want there to be any further confusion: The Seaside beach is closed to everyone, and that means everyone.
Chief Dave Ham posted on Facebook that officers are being asked repeatedly if the beach is open or if the closure applies to “locals.” He made it clear, with capital letters, “THE SEASIDE BEACH IS CLOSED!”
“When the Seaside beach reopens, we will be sure to let you know,” Ham posted on Facebook.
Oregon State Parks announced the closure of the entire park system statewide last month. While that did not include ocean beaches, it did close all state park-managed parking lots and beach accesses.
FOX 12 reached out to other jurisdictions along the Oregon coast regarding possible closures. Both Lincoln County and Tillamook County reported their beaches are open, however in compliance with the state’s order, access points and parking lots are closed.
“We have the authority to close the beach temporarily for health reasons. If people don’t get the message that clumping up and overwhelming local areas is a bad idea, we’ll have to revisit the decision to leave all beaches open,” according to an Oregon Parks Statement release.
This is why people don't like people who live in beach towns; you "locals" think you're entitled to special treatment just cause you live near the ocean year- round. You're not special, you're annoying and we enjoy making your lives miserable for the 1 month out of the year visiting a beach in Oregon is worth the trip.
