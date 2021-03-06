GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) – A child was killed and two others were injured after being struck by a vehicle in Gresham on Saturday.
Gresham Police Department said the incident happened on Northwest Eastman Parkway and Northwest 3rd Street. Police said one child was killed and their mother and a baby were taken to the hospital.
The driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.
Northwest Eastman Parkway and Northwest 3rd Street will be closed for several hours while police investigate.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
