PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police are searching for suspect after a driver said a man smashed his windshield while the man was crossing the street in downtown Portland on Monday evening.
The victim told police he was driving through the area of Pioneer Square with a 7-year-old child after dropping someone off downtown. There was a candlelight vigil at Pioneer Square with about 60 people in attendance, with about 20 people wearing all black with helmets also arriving, according to police.
The victim told police he was driving through the intersection of Southwest 6th Avenue and Morrison Street when he saw about seven men crossing the street. The victim told investigators he had a green light but saw the group, so he slowed to let them pass. According to the victim, once he stopped, a large man wearing all black started to yell at him through the closed window. The man then jumped on top of the car and smashed it's windshield, according to investigators.
The victim told police the man walked off while laughing and joking with his friends after smashing the windshield. The man and the child in the backseat were not hurt, though the child was terrified, according to police.
No arrests have been made and police continue to investigate. Anyone with additional information is asked to call Portland police at 503 823-3333 and reference case number 20-349849.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
