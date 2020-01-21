VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - Vancouver police are investigating a deadly crash that occurred Tuesday morning.
Just before 6:30 a.m., emergency crews responded to a crash involving two pedestrians in the area of Northeast 112th Avenue and Northeast 23rd Circle.
Police said both people were pronounced dead at the scene.
One victim appears to have been 10 to 14 years old, and the other appeared to have been an older teen or young adult. Their identities have not been released.
The driver involved in the crash remained at the scene and is being cooperative, according to police.
Police said that impairment on the part of the driver is not believed to be a factor in the crash.
Northeast 112th Avenue is expected to remain closed for several hours due to the investigation.
This is developing news. FOX 12 Oregon will update this story with new information as it's released.
(1) comment
How about mental impairment ???
