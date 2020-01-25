PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A 22-year-old man who police call a "chronic offender" was arrested in north Portland on Friday.
Michael Cady was arrested by members of the North Precinct in the 5200 block of North Interstate Avenue.
Police said Cady had four warrants issued against him in two circuit courts.
According to police, one Multnomah County warrant involved 10 stolen vehicles and three counts of reckless driving. A second Multnomah County warrant included charges relating to four counts of eluding police in a vehicle and four counts of reckless driving.
The third Multnomah County warrant was related to identity theft, according to police.
The crimes allegedly committed by Cady occurred in north and northeast Portland in 2019. Police said Cady's behavior described in the first two warrants posed a "significant danger" to the community.
Cady was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center. He is being held on $317,500 bail.
Police said investigators are following up on additional cases believed to be associated with Cady.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.