KEIZER, Ore. (KPTV) – The Keizer Police Department said it cited seven people for illegal marijuana grows after serving search warrants at six different properties on Tuesday.

Keizer police said at 9 a.m. Tuesday, it was assisted by the Salem Police Department, Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Drug Enforcement Agency, the Oregon State Police Northwest Region Marijuana Team, the Linn County Interagency Drug Team and the Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms to simultaneously serve the warrants.

In Oct. 2021, Keizer police said its community response unit was alerted to potential illegal activity at a home on Northshire Court Northeast in Keizer. After an investigation, probable cause was established that large amounts of marijuana were being illegally grown at the home and five other addresses in the Keizer and Salem area.

Police seized 273 one-pound packages of marijuana, 4,085 plants and $280,802 in cash and other assets tied directly to the marijuana grows. It said the total street value of the plants is over $8 million in Oregon and over $28 million in the eastern United States. Several of the arrested and other people associated with the Oregon residences also own homes in the state of Georgia.

Police said the marijuana grows were a neighborhood problem with entire living spaces dedicated to producing marijuana. Four of the six homes were declared uninhabitable due to dangerous wiring modifications, chemical contamination and mold growth. Children were living in two of the homes.

Police cited 47-year-old Shi Lu SU, 45-year-old Xiyan Xie, 40-year-old Xishi Xie, 68-year-old Ming Xie, 42-year-old Xizhi Xie, 43-year-old Dong Su and 48-year-old Chen Wuwen. They are all scheduled to appear in Marion County court on March 3.