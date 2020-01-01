SANDY, OR (KPTV) - A man was arrested in connection with mail theft in Sandy Wednesday.
Sandy police arrested Jeremy David Alexander, 35, of Clackamas, on an outstanding warrant from Clackamas County for first-degree theft.
Alexander was also a suspect in the theft of a bicycle that had occurred at around 4:42 a.m. from a business in the 38000 block of Highway 26, according to police.
After taking Alexander into custody police found mail in his possession that did not belong to him.
Police said Alexander admitted to multiple mailbox break-ins around the city of Sandy and had multiple burglary tools and over 160 individual pieces of mail from 58 different victims.
Police said they will be contacting victims in the coming days.
Alexander was transported to the Clackamas County jail where he was held on his first-degree theft warrant, multiple counts of theft of mail, second-degree theft, and multiple counts of criminal mischief.
This is an ongoing investigation, according to police.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.