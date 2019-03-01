Police respond to deadly crash in NE Portland

KPTV photo.

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police Friday night responded to a deadly crash in northeast Portland.

Officers rushed to the scene in the 9100 block of Northeast Killingworth Boulevard around 10:15 p.m. and advised traffic delays in the area.

Northeast Killingworth Boulevard from I-205 to Columbia Boulevard was closed in both directions immediately after the response Friday night.

Police have not shared any additional details, including what might have caused the crash and how many people were involved.

