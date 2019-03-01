PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police Friday night responded to a deadly crash in northeast Portland.
Officers rushed to the scene in the 9100 block of Northeast Killingworth Boulevard around 10:15 p.m. and advised traffic delays in the area.
Northeast Killingworth Boulevard from I-205 to Columbia Boulevard was closed in both directions immediately after the response Friday night.
Police have not shared any additional details, including what might have caused the crash and how many people were involved.
Deadly crash - looks like this maybe involved a cyclist. We can see a body lying in the road...don’t worry that’s not visible in this photo. TRAFFIC ALERT: Both lanes of NE Killingsworth from 205 to Columbia Blvd are closed. We’re live at 11. #pdxtraffic #portland #fox12 pic.twitter.com/5YfZnuHva0— Bonnie Silkman KPTV (@BonnieSilkman) March 2, 2019
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.