PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police are investigating after bullets hit an occupied home in southeast Portland just blocks from David Douglas High School.
Officers responded to the scene near Southeast 139th Avenue and Southeast Stark Street on Friday around 7:30 p.m. and found bullet strikes on the house and a parked car.
Southeast 139th Avenue was closed between Southeast Stark Street and Southeast Taylor Street while law enforcement, including the Gun Violence Reduction Team, was on scene.
Police have not reported any injuries.
Police ask anyone with information or surveillance video related to the shooting to call their non-emergency line at 503-823-3333 and reference case number 20-27317.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
