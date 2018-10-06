PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Comedian Katt Williams was arrested in Portland on Saturday.
Port of Portland police said they arrested Williams after investigating an assault that occurred on Friday around 11:13 p.m. at Atlantic Aviation located at 8089 NE Airport Way.
Officers said Williams allegedly assaulted the driver of a town car after an argument about taking Williams and his dog to a performance at the Moda Center.
The town car driver sustained minor injuries to the face including swelling and cuts and was treated at a local hospital.
Williams left the scene in another car before police arrived.
He was later found Saturday morning and after further investigation he was booked at the Multnomah County Detention Center for fourth-degree assault.
Police said they also discovered that Williams had an out of state warrant which he was also arrested for.
Williams was in town to be a part of Nick Cannon’s 'Wild ‘N Out Live' concert at the Moda Center on Friday night.
