PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police found two stolen cars and responded to a report of gunfire in southeast Portland Thursday morning.
At 5:45 a.m., officers went to a home in the 6500 block of Southeast 139th Avenue after a vehicle was reported stolen.
As police were on their way to the scene, another 911 caller reported hearing shots fired in the 6400 block of Southeast 138th Place.
When officers arrived in the area, they contacted people with information on the reported stolen vehicle and gunfire.
Other officers searched the area for suspects of both incidents but did not find anyone.
While no suspects were located, officers did find two unoccupied Volkswagens: a 2017 Passat and 2013 Beetle. Both were near Southeast 137th Avenue and Southeast Foster Road.
Police said officers learned the Passat was reported stolen to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office while the Beetle was the car reported stolen from the original call.
Based on their investigation so far, officers believe three suspects arrived in the area of the 6500 block of Southeast 139th Avenue in the Passat.
Police told FOX 12 the suspects were described as three black men.
One of the suspects then entered the unoccupied Beetle, which was running and being "warmed-up."
Police said a community member confronted the suspect who entered the Beetle. The suspect then reportedly fled on foot and fired a gun.
When officers canvassed the area, they found evidence of gunfire in the 6400 block of Southeast 137th Avenue.
No injuries or property damage related to the shooting have been reported.
The investigation has been assumed by the Portland Police Bureau Tactical Operation Division's Gun Violence Response Team.
Police are asking anyone who saw the shooting or has video surveillance footage to call the Gun Violence Response Team at 503-823-4106.
