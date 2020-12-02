Police conducting death investigation in N. Portland after welfare check

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police have launched a death investigation in north Portland after officers responded to a welfare check Wednesday morning.
Officers were dispatched at 5:46 a.m. to North Columbia Boulevard and North Bank Street.
Police confirmed that detectives are responding to the scene.
While police investigate, Eastbound N. Columbia Blvd is closed from Upland to Midway.
No other details were released by police.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Detective Travis Law at 503-823-0395 or Travis.Law@portlandoregon.gov or Detective Ryan Foote at 503-823-0781 or Ryan.Foote@portlandoregon.gov.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
