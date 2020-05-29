Police conducting death investigation in N. Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police are investigating after a person was found dead in north Portland early Friday morning.
Just before 3 a.m., officers responded to the area of North Interstate Avenue and North Saratoga Street on reports of a subject down.
At the scene, officers found a body. No details on how the person died were released by police.
The scene has been secured, according to Portland police, and investigators are responding.
For the investigation, North Interstate Avenue is closed to all traffic from North Rosa Parks Way to North Saratoga Street. The closure is expected to be in place for several hours, police said.
Anyone who has information about the death, and hasn’t yet been contacted by investigators, is asked to asked to contact Detective Mark Slater at 503-823-4000 or mark.slater@portlandoregon.gov.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
