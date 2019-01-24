Police confirm ID of body found at Beaverton home as 29-year-old woman

BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - Police have confirmed through DNA testing that a body found at a Beaverton home in November was 29-year-old Amy N. Low.
The investigation began Nov. 17, 2018, when officers responded to the 12100 block of Southwest Allen Boulevard.
Officers initially described the case as suspicious, before revealing a body had been found in the home.
Days later, investigators tentatively identified the body as Low, but added they could not make a positive identification due to the condition of her body.
On Wednesday, the Oregon State Crime Lab notified the Beaverton Police Department that a positive identification was made using DNA testing.
Low’s manner of death has been ruled a homicide.
Multiple items were seized from the home where her body was found and have been submitted for DNA testing.
Officers said DNA test results will help determine further investigate efforts.
No arrests have been made in this case and no information has been released about possible suspects.
Family members said Low lived in Molalla and would be remembered as a caring person who would help anyone in need.
“Our hearts go out to Amy’s family and friends. We are determined to bring this case to a successful resolution,” said Beaverton Police Chief Jim Monger.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.