HAPPY VALLEY, OR (KPTV) - A contract FedEx driver was arrested for a hit and run in Happy Valley.
Police said Marcus Trout, 25, was arrested on Aug 28. arrested on August 28 after crashing into a parked car in Happy Valley.
According to witnesses, Trout was driving a FedEx truck at a high rate of speed on Southeast Eagle Glenn Drive when he drove over a traffic island and crashed into an Audi parked in the driveway of a house.
The force of the crash pushed the car into the garage of a home, according to police.
The family's son was home and looked outside to hear the FedEx driver cursing, then get back into his truck and speed off without attempting to contact the family.
While police were conducting an area check, a "jogger" knocked on the door where the crash occurred and asked the young man what happened. When the family's son said there was a crash with a FedEx truck, the "jogger" mentioned that maybe the Fed Ex driver's electronic equipment fell out of the truck and suggested they look for it.
Without finding any electronic equipment, the "jogger" left, and police arrived shortly.
Police said a search of the area revealed skid marks on the road and over the island leading to the damaged car, as well as a FedEx package scanner in the yard and a FedEx issued I-Pad in a yard down the road.
A deputy was able to back track the information from the scanner and I-pad and learned the name of the driver, but that driver had already parked his delivery truck and gone home for the day. Police said FedEx cooperated with the investigation and it was determined the suspect was a contract driver.
Trout was contacted and admitted to the crash and fleeing the scene. He was arrested and lodged in jail for hit and run and criminal mischief.
The young man also identified Trout as the jogger who randomly showed up to help search for the driver's missing electronics, according to police.
