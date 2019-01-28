BENTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A Corvallis man was arrested for attempted sex abuse on Monday.
Corvallis police responded to the area of Northwest 11th street and Northwest Buchanan Avenue for a woman who reported that she was groped by a man while she was out waking.
The woman was able to get away from the man by knocking him to the ground and immediately called 911.
Police found a man matching the suspect description a few blocks away.
That man was identified as Kevin Quintero-Serrano, 23, of Corvallis.
Quintero-Serrano was lodged at the Benton County Jail on charges of one count of attempted sex abuse.
