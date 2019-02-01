CORVALLIS, OR (KPTV) - A Corvallis man is facing numerous charges including first-degree rape and sexual abuse involving an infant, according to police.
Edd Lahar, 30, was arrested Thursday. The investigation began Wednesday when officers received information that Lahar had sexually explicit images of a child on his phone.
A search warrant was served at Lahar’s home and police said additional evidence connected him to numerous incidents of sex crimes against a young girl.
Lahar was arrested on additional charges including using a child in a display of sexually explicit conduct, encouraging child sex abuse, sexual misconduct and endangering the welfare of a minor.
He was booked into the Benton County Jail with bail set at nearly $7 million.
The investigation is ongoing and police ask anyone with additional information to contact Detective Greg Kantola at 541-766-6781.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
