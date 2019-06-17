CORVALLIS, OR (KPTV) - A 25-year-old woman was arrested for arson after police say she intentionally set two fires in Corvallis early Saturday morning.
At around 3:18 a.m., officers, along with Corvallis Fire crews, were called out to a large fire near the BMX Track Park, located at 115 Southeast Chapman Place.
Crews arrived and found fire burning next to two illegal campsites, according to police. The fire was quickly extinguished.
Police said that officers determined that there were two fires, and an investigation determined the fires were intentionally set.
One of the fires was extinguished by a man who had been sleeping in a tent a few feet. Personal property that belonged to the man was damaged by the flames.
According to police, the man was able to provide a suspect name.
The other fire was near another campsite which was unoccupied at the time.
Police said the suspect, identified as Kassandra Schumacher, was found hiding in grass nearby.
Schumacher was arrested and booked into the Benton County Jail on charges of first-degree arson and second-degree criminal mischief. Her bail is set at $112,500.
According to police, Schumacher was previously arrested on June 11 after starting a small brush fire near the Mary's River in the 2500 block of Southwest Philomath Boulevard. She was booked on charges of reckless burning, possession of methamphetamine, and interfering with a peace officer.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.