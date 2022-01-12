SWEET HOME, Ore. (KPTV) - Police in Sweet Home are warning area residents after someone reported that a cougar attacked their dog Monday afternoon.

Police said they are working with the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife on how to respond to the reported attack.

According to ODFW, Oregon has more than 6,000 cougars. Although cougar sightings have increased, people often mistake dogs, bobcats and coyotes for cougars.

“A cougar can be identified by its large size, cat-like appearance, consistent tan or tawny body color, and long tail,” the department said on its website. “ An adult cougar's tail is nearly three feet long and a third to a half of its total length.”

If you see a cougar, the ODFW has some tips for how you can stay safe:

Cougars often will retreat if given the opportunity. Leave the animal a way to escape.

Stay calm and stand your ground.

Maintain direct eye contact.

Pick up children, but do so without bending down or turning your back on the cougar.

Back away slowly.

Do not run. Running triggers a chase response in cougars, which could lead to an attack.

Raise your voice and speak firmly.

If the cougar seems aggressive, raise your arms to make yourself look larger and clap your hands.

If in the very unusual event that a cougar attacks you, fight back with rocks, sticks, bear or pepper spray, tools or any items available.

The Sweet Home Police Departments asks for you to contact them at 541-367-5181 if you see the cougar.

You can learn more about cougars on the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife website.