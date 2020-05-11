PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A teenager was arrested Sunday evening while officers in north and northeast Portland focused on illegal street racing activity.
Police said the patrols resulted in 28 traffic stops and 16 traffic citations.
According to police, officers saw a reduction in the amount of participators and spectators relating to street racing.
During the patrols, one vehicle was towed and one person was arrested.
The suspect arrested was a 17-year-old girl, whose name has not been released. She is facing charges of reckless driving, second-degree criminal mischief, three counts of reckless endangering and hit-and-run.
Police said the charges are connected to a non-injury crash in the 6100 block of North Marine Drive.
No further details about the crash have been released.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.