PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland police, in partnership with Crime Stoppers of Oregon, is asking for the public's help to solve a murder, that took place a year ago Friday.
Officers responded to Northwest 5th Avenue and Northwest Everett Street on the report of a shooting on Sept. 7, 2017, at 10:21 p.m.
As officers responded to the scene, 911 callers reported a car crash also occurred at the same intersection.
Officers and medical personnel arrived and located 40-year-old Desmond Antonio Garrett, also known as "Munchie," inside a white Mercury sedan.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Oregon State Medical Examiner later determined that Garrett died after suffering a gunshot wound.
Based on information learned at the scene, investigators believe that after Garrett was shot, he crashed into a power box and an occupied, parked vehicle.
Evidence of a shooting was found on Northwest 6th Avenue between Flanders and Everett Street.
There are no suspects in the shooting and no known motive.
Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime.
Information about this case or any unsolved felony crime may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,500 dollars.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
