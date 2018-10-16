GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - Gresham police, along with Crime Stoppers of Oregon, are asking the public’s help to solve an armed robbery case.
Police said on Aug. 18, around 7:05 a.m. a man armed with a handgun entered Rounders bar located at 1509 Northeast 181 Avenue and demanded money.
The suspect ran from the area with an undisclosed amount of money, according to police.
The man is described as 6 foot 2 inches to 6 foot 5 inches tall and weighing roughly 250 to 280 pounds. He was seen wearing a black hoodie and a mask.
Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 cash for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Turnage at 503-618-3136 or aaron.turnage@greshamoregon.gov.
