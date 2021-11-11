PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau with Crime Stoppers of Oregon is seeking the public help in solving the 2015 homicide of a 26-year-old man in the north Portland Eliot Neighborhood.

Officers first arrived to find Laray William Seamster suffering from multiple gunshot wounds on Nov. 11 at 3:16 p.m.

Following medical personnel arriving to the scene, Seamster was transported to a Portland hospital for treatment but died shortly after arrival.

Witnesses told police two younger black males were involved in the shooting and ran out of the area, possibly leaving in a silver vehicle.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 cash for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime and tipsters can remain anonymous.

Anyone wishing to submit a secure and anonymous tip regarding any unsolved felony crime should visit the Crime Stoppers website or visit the App Store and download P3 Tips for your smart phone or tablet.