PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau, in partnership with Crime Stoppers of Oregon, is asking for the public’s help in solving a 2021 shooting in downtown Portland.

The shooting occurred July 3 around 2:20 a.m. when PBB first responded to the area of Southwest 3rd Avenue and Ankeny Street after reports came in of gunshots in the area.

When officers arrived, they located two people injured – one suffering from non-life threatening gunshot wound and the other suffering from non-life threatening injuries from a physical assault.

Investigators learned a fight had occurred between several people leading to more than two dozen gunshots fired by the unknown subjects.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering up to $2,500 cash for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime and tipsters can remain anonymous.

Anyone wanting to submit a secure and anonymous tip regarding any unsolved felony crime can visit the Crime Stoppers site or visit the App Store and download P3 Tips for your smart phone or tablet.