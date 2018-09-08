PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland Police, in cooperation with Crime Stoppers, is asking for the public's help in solving a 2009 murder.
Officers responded to 6956 North Fessenden Street, apartment 5, on Sept. 8, 2009 around 4:40 p.m. on a welfare check.
Officers said Jeanine Michelle Toth, 50, was supposed to attend a Labor Day family barbecue but when she didn't make it, her family and friends became concerned and called police.
Officers arrived at the apartment and found Jeanine's body inside and began an investigation.
The Oregon State Medical Examiner determined that Jeanine died of multiple stab wounds.
Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime and tipsters can remain anonymous.
Information about this case or any unsolved felony crime may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,500.
